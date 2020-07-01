Investors Purchase High Volume of Electrameccanica Vehicles Call Options (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 1,127 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

SOLO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

