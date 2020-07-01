Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average daily volume of 498 call options.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.