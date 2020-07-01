Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.