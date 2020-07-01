Investors Buy High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,063% compared to the average volume of 527 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

