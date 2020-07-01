Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) vs. Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Head to Head Review

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 1.88 $195.48 million $0.77 10.70 Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.55 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 17.03% 7.03% 0.73% Fauquier Bankshares 18.87% 9.88% 0.91%

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Investors Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Fauquier Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of April 3, 2020, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

