Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GrubHub (GRUB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB):

6/25/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/12/2020 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

6/10/2020 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GrubHub had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

5/11/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

GRUB opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,134.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,659 shares of company stock worth $2,285,251 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,617,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $28,914,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 761.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

