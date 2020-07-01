Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,610 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of SJW Group worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.