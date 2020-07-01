Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,846 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.31.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

