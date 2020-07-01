Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $979.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

