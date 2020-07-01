Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

