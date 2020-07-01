Invesco Ltd. Has $17.91 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.19% of Heartland Express worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.