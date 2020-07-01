Invesco Ltd. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of FirstService worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,136,000 after buying an additional 485,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FirstService by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FirstService by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $139.80 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

