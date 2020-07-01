Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

