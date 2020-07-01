International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of International Precious Minerals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of ORXCF stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. International Precious Minerals Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

