International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

IMXI opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.04. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

