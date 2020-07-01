Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.07.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,029 shares of company stock worth $927,633 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 744,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

