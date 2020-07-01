Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $47.91 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

