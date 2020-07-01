Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 4686273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

