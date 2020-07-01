Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.