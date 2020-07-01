Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.36. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,043,615 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

