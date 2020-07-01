Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of INO stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

