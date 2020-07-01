Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Indonesia Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

