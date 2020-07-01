Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

IBTX stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

