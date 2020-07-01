Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

