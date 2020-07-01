IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.96

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as low as $17.78. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 136,013 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

