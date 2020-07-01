HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUYA. UBS Group decreased their price target on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.84. HUYA has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.