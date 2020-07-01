Host Hotels and Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 2,176 call options.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

