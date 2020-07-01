Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 14,900 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

