Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

