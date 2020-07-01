Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 333.02%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.