Honda Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 447.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

