HML (LON:HMLH) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

HML (LON:HMLH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HML stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 22.54 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).
HML Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for HML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.