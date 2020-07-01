HML (LON:HMLH) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

HML (LON:HMLH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HML stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 22.54 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Get HML alerts:

HML Company Profile

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.