Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $79,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

