Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,110.87

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,110.87 and traded as high as $2,303.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,268.00, with a volume of 1,226,385 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,390 ($29.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($29.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,422.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,110.87. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

