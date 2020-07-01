Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.37. Highway shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 13,200 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 0.21.
Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)
Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.
