Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.37. Highway shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

