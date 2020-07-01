HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.91

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.91 and traded as low as $233.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $235.50, with a volume of 101,182 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.69.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £285.44 ($351.27).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.