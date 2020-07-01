HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $1.30 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.74 on Monday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 3,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

