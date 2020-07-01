Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

