Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. FIX began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

