Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 put options.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. FIX began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.