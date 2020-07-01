Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $14.26. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 123,670 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIX began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

