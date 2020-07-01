Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.37 ($92.55).

HEN3 stock opened at €81.82 ($91.93) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €80.79 and its 200-day moving average is €84.04. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

