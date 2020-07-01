Head-To-Head Survey: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IEC Electronics and Plexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plexus 0 1 4 0 2.80

IEC Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Plexus has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Plexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plexus is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plexus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IEC Electronics and Plexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.64 $4.75 million N/A N/A Plexus $3.16 billion 0.64 $108.62 million $3.43 20.23

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Plexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% Plexus 3.27% 11.45% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Plexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Plexus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

