Head-To-Head Survey: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Cars.com (OTCMKTS:CARS)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -63.24% N/A -92.23% Cars.com -203.76% 9.54% 5.09%

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.49 -$4.52 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 0.63 -$445.32 million $1.45 3.97

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 83.74%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Cars.com beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

