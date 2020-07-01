Head to Head Contrast: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Carriage Services (OTCMKTS:CSV)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 1.35% 9.71% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boyd Group Services and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus target price of $222.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.46%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.19 $14.53 million $1.20 15.21

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Boyd Group Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

