Head to Head Comparison: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 9.09 $30,000.00 $0.14 257.21 Ichor $620.84 million 0.92 $10.73 million $0.95 26.22

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CEVA and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.22% 1.89% 1.60% Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93%

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats CEVA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

