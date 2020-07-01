HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

GOSS stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 98,451 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

