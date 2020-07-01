Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

