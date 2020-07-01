Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.05

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.05 and traded as low as $35.00. Hardide shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and a PE ratio of -15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

