Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNRG. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

