Haemonetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,803 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 806% compared to the average daily volume of 199 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

HAE stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,463 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,270,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after buying an additional 557,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

